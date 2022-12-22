 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rupee appreciates 8 paise to 82.76 against US dollar on rising risk sentiment

Dec 22, 2022 / 04:15 PM IST

The rupee appreciated by 8 paise to close at 82.76 (provisional) against the US currency on Thursday following a weak greenback in overseas markets.

Losses in domestic stocks and firm crude oil prices, however, restricted the rupee's gain, forex dealers said.

The local currency opened higher at 82.78 at the interbank foreign exchange market after overnight losses in the greenback on improved risk sentiment.

The rupee moved in the range from 82.64 to 82.79 in the day trade before settling at 82.76 to a dollar, showing gains of 8 paise over the previous close.

The rupee had weakened by 14 paise to settle at 82.84 on Wednesday. Investor sentiment improved after a report showed that the US consumer confidence is holding up despite the Federal Reserve's campaign to fight inflation by raising interest rates.

The Conference Board's consumer confidence index rose to 108.3 in December, highest level since April, from 101.4 in November.