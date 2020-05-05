Ruminations during COVID-19: When in trouble, go on a treasure hunt

By Atul Kumar Agarwal

With the ensuing global pandemic, the world is poised for enormous changes in corporate functioning. Value to the businesses generates either through increase in top line or optimisation of costs.

During this economic crisis, while top lines may come under pressure and be largely uncontrollable, the low hanging fruit to a sustained bottomline could be control of expenses.

Typically, during a crisis, there is a sudden panic to move period costs to direct costs (costs that are variable to production or sales). Such transitions may not happen overnight. Hence, during normal times, the CFO needs to examine the merit in terms of nature (direct or fixed) of spends before signing expense contracts as a good practice. This, if done properly, would substantially mitigate risk of vulnerability during crisis or economic downturns.

Let us examine how a company can look at optimising costs and trends that are likely to emerge in the next few years as new normal.

The scenario may differ based on type of company, industry, business segments and policies:

Higher productivity

I take example of how finance and accounting processes like procure to pay (P2P), order to cash (OtoC), record to report (RtoR) can efficiently be transacted from the employee's home should there be adequate investment in broadband, communication equipment, workflow tools and standard operating procedures (SOPs).

A payment invoice can be processed, a sale invoice can be generated, cash can be collected, payment sheets can be released and approved, recorded and reported, all from the comfort of home. Group meetings can be performed on digital platforms.

Besides, with artificial intelligence (AI) and robotic tools, I see that the number of job profiles would undergo a change and right skilling will become a necessity.Only those functions that would need physical presence would be done on site. For instance, in a manufacturing facility, the presence of the worker would physically be required to ensure production of goods. However, with technology that is creating intelligent tools, it is expected that re-engineering exercises emerge to optimise the volume and quality of manual effort required.

Full Time Equivalent (FTE) analysis -- mapping of human effort hours to activity required to be performed -- in alignment with the new norm would effectively increase product cost efficiencies that would generate large value to the organisation.

Lower commercial space requirement

Processes that transition to working from home will require less commercial space. If corporates are willing to bring about this change, there would be substantial value generation for their stakeholders. It is expected that there will be reduction in funds blocked in real estate. Those can have many alternate uses. Reduced rental expenses would lead to a better bottom line. Simultaneously, freed space could be used for higher value adding activities. There would be changes even for those employees whose mandatory attendance would be required in the post-COVID-19 world. Optimisation of seat utilisation could bring in higher productivity. The spacing of the shift of the employee wherever possible would be done in such a way that the smaller space utilisation can be maximised without all employees attending at the same time.

Performance appraisals, skill sets and resources

To understand the dynamics of working from home, one need not reinvent the wheel. India being the global hub for the financial outsourcing industry can share its learnings. One of the big contributors to the economics of working from home would be measurable control over processes remotely. The employee needs to formally agree with the employer on related service levels.For example, in an accounts payable process, the employee should process X number of invoices with a minimum period of time and with a minimum percentage of accuracy. Similar to these, multiple measurable key performance indicators (KPIs) can be agreed upon with the employee that finally gets translated to the employee's appraisal.

This will act as a better method of appraising an employee in lieu of the traditional subjective approach.With such changes, the company may need to train the existing employees to impart a better understanding of new processes. The company may also need to provide them adequate tools and technologies to enable employees to perform well. The mindset of punching attendance in and out would reduce substantially and appraisals would largely be based on measurable performance and results.

Conclusion

While the initial euphoria of working from home could seem exciting for employees, managing the change would be challenging as working from home over the longer run would require a huge emotional and cultural shift. Organisations would need to train the employees with new processes, impart SOPs and ensure availability of backup tools that may be required to keep the employee motivation levels high.

This is the right time for the companies and their management to revisit their strategies and come out of their comfort zones. There is huge value in the offing with this monumental shift.Value creation is an art and needs passion and consistent focus.

(The author is a consultant with Cosmos Global Ventures. Till 2018, he was CFO with the pharma retailer, MedPlus Health Services and before that, CFO at the world's largest brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev. He has over 30 years of experience in finance. Cosmos provides CFO services and decision support advisory on turnarounds, raising capital through institutional debt and equity and niche top-level recruitments)