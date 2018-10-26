Ruias ask Essar Steel lenders to consider proposal to 'maximise value'

Hours after Essar Steel's lenders selected ArcelorMittal as the 'successful applicant' for the debt-laden steelmaker, its promoters, the Ruias, have asked the lenders to consider their offer.

"By giving an opportunity to shareholders of Essar Steel to make an offer under Section 12A the CoC will reinforce the above objective of value maximisation in the interest of all the stakeholders," the promoters said in a statement.

The CoC, or Committee of Creditors, consists of the lenders.

Earlier on Friday morning, the lenders had given the letter of intent to ArcelorMittal, which was previously chosen as the preferred bidder.

Section 12A says a resolution application can be withdrawn with the approval of 90 percent of the lenders. But, it adds, the withdrawal can only happen before the bidding process starts.

The Ruias, however, argue the section was introduced in June 2018, and Essar's resolution case was submitted into NCLT in August 2017. The interested bidders had given their expression of interest in October.

"Section 12A provision did not exist then. In the true spirit of the June 2018 amendment, an opportunity to withdraw from IBC process under Section 12 A should not be denied to ongoing cases where EoI stage was over prior to this amendment," the Ruias said.

They even highlighted the instance where ArcelorMittal was given 'flexibility' to cure its ineligibility under clause 29A of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

"An offer under Section 12A which is superior in all respects to the current Arcelor Mittal proposal being considered... provides 100 percent repayment to the lenders, cannot be ignored citing some process lacunae," the Ruias said.

Their offer aggregates to Rs 54,389 crore, while ArcelorMittal has offered upfront payment of Rs 42,000 crore, and equity infusion of further Rs 8,000 crore.