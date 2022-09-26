‘Rudra I’ set to power supercomputers: Centre to offer its server tech to industry, world

The government has decided to offer to the industry and the world the technology of its indigenous ‘Rudra I’ server, which is one of the sub-assemblies required for a supercomputer. This major move is aimed at achieving the “true market potential” of Rudra I.

The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), has designed and developed Rudra I server towards its efforts to make a supercomputer.

C-DAC recently entered into an agreement with a company to manufacture 7,000 Rudra I servers under the National Supercomputing Mission (NSM) for various institutions of higher learning and premier research institutions funded by the Government of India.

The government now wants to transfer the Rudra I Server technology (ToT) through a licence to companies that can assemble and manufacture and sell it in the market, including the global market, at competitive prices, as per a document reviewed by News18.

“The market for servers, beyond NSM projects, is very large,” the document says. It says this will help “achieve the true market potential of Rudra I server’s matured technology” and expand it beyond NSM projects.

WHY THE INDUSTRY WOULD WANT RUDRA I?

The document says that a completely indigenous server like Rudra I, which is designed, developed and manufactured with security trustworthiness, will have an “exceptionally greater acceptance and have an edge in security conscious environments and businesses”.

It says with the government’s aggressive push towards complete digitisation of transactions and services, the demand for data centres and hyper-converged infrastructures will grow exponentially. C-DAC is also promising a robust business continuity plan for Rudra series servers.

The plan is to implement Transfer of technology of Rudra I Server with a focus on making it available to Indian industries, users and society at large in the shape of finished product at competitively priced commercial products.

The priority is to ensure that no IPR violation is caused by any party and commercial interests of all stakeholders are adequately addressed, the document says. The government’s Performance Linked Incentive scheme will further help proliferate the Rudra I technology in the Indian manufacturing ecosystem, with policy preference to the Make-in-India servers in public procurement.

The government is citing a commissioned survey which cites high growth and says the Indian market for server reached a value of US$ 1,195 million in 2021, while the India white box server accounted for a share of 19.2% of the overall server market in India, reaching a value of US$ 229.5 million. The focus, hence, is also on white box Rudra servers, which are already attracting significant investments.

THE NATIONAL SUPERCOMPUTING MISSION

C-DAC has been leading India’s efforts in developing and deploying various generations of PARAM series of supercomputers in India and abroad, with the goal of attaining self-reliance in supercomputing.

An indigenous build approach is being used in the design and manufacture of nearly all sub-assemblies that go into the making of these supercomputers, including the computer server Rudra I. A system based on Rudra is working and operational at C-DAC and displayed as Technology Demonstrator.

The government believes that many sectors, including high-performance computing systems, hyperscale data centres, edge computing, banking and commerce, manufacturing, oil and gas industry and healthcare, can benefit from the Rudra I server.