Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2019 05:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ruchi Soya Q3 net profit at Rs 6.29 crore

Total income rose marginally to Rs 3,500.07 crore during October-December 2018 from Rs 3,049.94 crore in the year-ago period.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Crisis-hit Ruchi Soya, which is facing insolvency proceedings, Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 6.29 crore for the third quarter of the 2018-19 fiscal. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 1,956.59 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income rose marginally to Rs 3,500.07 crore during October-December 2018 from Rs 3,049.94 crore in the year-ago period.

Finance cost remained lower at Rs 1.77 crore as against Rs 323.31 crore earlier.

The company has not recognised interest payable worth Rs 345.61 crore for the 2017-18 fiscal and Rs 1,165.89 crore for nine months of the 2018-19 fiscal after commencement of the insolvency proceedings in December 2017, it said.

related news

Adani Wilmar, which sells cooking oil under the Fortune brand, and Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali are in the fray to acquire debt-ridden Ruchi Soya.

Ruchi Soya has a total debt of about Rs 12,000 crore. The company has many manufacturing plants and its leading brands include Nutrela, Mahakosh, Sunrich, Ruchi Star and Ruchi Gold.

In December 2017, Ruchi Soya Industries entered into the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) and Shailendra Ajmera was appointed as the resolution professional (RP).

The appointment was made by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on the application of the creditors Standard Chartered Bank and DBS Bank, under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).
First Published on Feb 13, 2019 05:42 pm

tags #Business #Market news #Results #Ruchi Soya

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.