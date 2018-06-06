App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2018 04:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ruchi Soya auction: Patanjali, Godrej Agrovet in talks to make combined bid

The lenders of Ruchi are resorting to the Swiss challenge method to finalise a buyer for the company

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Patanjali Ayurved may tie up with Godrej Agrovet to bid for debt-ridden Ruchi Soya as a part of efforts by Baba Ramdev’s firm to acquire the edible oils company, reported Mint citing its sources.

Ruchi Soya, facing insolvency proceedings, has a total debt of about Rs 12,000 crore. In December 2017, the firm entered into the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) and Patanjali is bidding to acquire it.

Patanjali, who had reportedly emerged as the highest bidder with an offer of around Rs 4,300 crore and had committed capital infusion into the company, has been asked for rebidding to maximise value of assets of the debt-ridden firm, said Ramdev on Tuesday.

Though he did not elaborate on the future course of action for Patanjali on its attempt to acquire, two Mint’s sources familiar with the matter said that the firm is in talks with Godrej Agrovet for a potential tie-up for bidding. The talks are, however, are informal as of now, said one of the two sources.

Patanjali Ayurveda already has a tie-up with the Indore-based Ruchi Soya for edible oil refining and packaging.

Besides Patanjali, Adani Wilmar is also in fray to acquire Ruchi Soya. The firm has made a bid of around Rs 3,300 crore for the edible oil firm.

It is to be learnt that the lenders of Ruchi are resorting to the Swiss challenge method to finalise a buyer for the company. It is for the first time that banks are using this auction process to find a resolution under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), as per The Economic Times.

The process would include submission of detailed resolution plan by both bidders. After this, Adani Wilmar will first raise its bid which and Patanjali will be given an option to revise its offer. The process will not end there and Adani Wilmar will be given the second opportunity to raise its bid following which Patanjali will get the final chance to beat Adani Wilmar’s bid, as per ET.
First Published on Jun 6, 2018 04:12 pm

