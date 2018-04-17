RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says Air India should be run only by an Indian firm

As the government is pushing to privatise the debt-laden national carrier Air India, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said the airline should be run only by an Indian firm.

Bhagwat spoke on numerous topics, including the economy and long-term policies, in the financial capital on Monday. About the ailing carrier, the RSS chief said, “Any person who can run the national carrier efficiently should be handed over Air India. The owner must be an Indian player.”

“The question isn’t whether Air India isn’t running well, but whether it’s being run well. Air India has relevance that goes beyond its assets; it has intangible benefits,” he added.

The government’s efforts to privatise the Maharaja received a setback after InterGlobe Aviation-run IndiGo backed off from buying stakes, stating that it was not feasible under the current plan worked out by the government. The Naresh Goyal-founded Jet Airways too did not participate in the bidding process.

According to PTI, Bhagwat cautioned the government against "losing control and ownership of its skies".