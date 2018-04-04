App
Apr 03, 2018 08:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

RSP records 'best-ever' performance in productivity in FY18

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) today said the company registered its "best-ever" performance since inception in all major production areas of hot metal, crude steel and saleable steel in the 2017-18 fiscal.

With production of 3.32 mt of hot metal, RSP has posted a growth of about 7.3 percent over the previous fiscal, it said in a release.

Total crude steel as well as saleable steel production has improved by 9.8 percent and 7.2 percent, respectively, it said.

"Significant improvement" has been achieved in other parameters like specific energy consumption, coal-to-hot-metal ratio, pulverised coal dust injection, specific refractory consumption and specific water consumption, the company said.

In the field of secondary products, RSP clocked sales of about Rs 1,577 crore in the reporting period.

The company registered an EBIDTA turnover ratio of about 15 percent in Q3 of last fiscal, the release said, adding, the momentum continued in Q4, making H2 of 2017-18 a "watershed period" for Rourkela Steel Plant.

