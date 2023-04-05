RS Sodhi roped in by Reliance Retail to spearhead grocery business: Report

RS Sodhi, the former MD of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which retails the Amul brand, has been tapped to build Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL) – the grocery arm of Reliance Industries (RIL), the Times of India reported.

Sources told the paper that Sodhi has been roped in to help the Isha Ambani-led business build on its growth in the grocery space with a focus on fruits and vegetables, and strengthen the company’s presence in consumer brands, sources told the paper.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Reliance and Sodhi did not respond to queries, it added. But sources say Sodhi’s expertise from GCMMF may be used to leverage products in the competition with Amul and Mother Dairy. Sodhi exited Amul in January after a 41-year run at GCMMF.

The development comes as RRVL’s FMCG arm Reliance Consumer Products has been aggressively expanding its presence through the launch of new products. Some of these launches include the iconic Campa beverage brand, and products in the home and personal care spaces. Besides Sodhi, another industry veteran onboarded by RIL for RRVL is former Coca-Cola India Chairman T Krishnakumar.

Moneycontrol News