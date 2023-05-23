English
    Rs 2000 notes cannot be exchanged through Post Offices

    Last week, the RBI decided to withdraw Rs 2,000 banknotes from circulation in pursuance of the “Clean Note Policy”.

    May 23, 2023 / 01:00 PM IST
    The central bank asked banks to provide a deposit and/or exchange facility of Rs 2,000 banknotes until September 30.

    The exchange or deposit of Rs 2000 banknotes can only be done at the bank branches, and not through post offices, according to sources in the know.

    “Exchange facility is available only at banks. Customers can make deposits since Rs.2000 note is a legal tender,” source said.

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last week decided to withdraw Rs 2,000 banknotes from circulation in pursuance of the “Clean Note Policy”, and has advised banks to stop issuing these notes with immediate effect.

    Members of the public were asked to deposit Rs 2,000 banknotes into their bank accounts and/or exchange them for banknotes of other denominations at any bank branch by September 30.

    Deposit into bank accounts can be made in the usual manner, that is, without restrictions and subject to extant instructions and other applicable statutory provisions.

    The central bank asked banks to provide a deposit and/or exchange facility of Rs 2,000 banknotes until September 30, to complete the exercise in a time-bound manner and to provide adequate time to the members of the public.

    “The facility for exchange of RS 2,000 banknotes up to the limit of Rs 20,000/- at a time shall also be provided at the 19 Regional Offices (ROs) of RBI having Issue Departments1 from May 23, 2023,” RBI said in a release.

