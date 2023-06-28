Rs 2,000 note recall boosts deposit growth, RBI's Financial Stability Report says

RBI on May 19 said it is withdrawing Rs 2,000 notes from circulation based on a review. However, the banknotes in Rs 2,000 denomination will continue to be legal tender.

Indian banks' deposit growth jumped 11.8 percent year-on-year in June 2023, helped by the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 notes, the Reserve Bank of India's Financial Stability Report said.

"Banks deposits grew by 10 percent on a year-on-year basis in the fiscal year 2022-23 and improved to 11.8 percent in early June 2023, partly aided by the announcement of the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 bank notes from circulation," said the report relased on June 28.

The note withdrawal

The RBI on May 19 announced the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 notes from circulation and advised members of the public to deposit the currency in their accounts or exchange them at a bank branch.

"Deposit into bank accounts can be made in the usual manner, that is, without restrictions and subject to extant instructions and other applicable statutory provisions," the RBI said in a release.

The notes can be exchanged or deposited till September 30.