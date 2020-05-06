App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 06, 2020 09:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rs 2,000 crore preferential issue to cushion bank against COVID-19 impact: IDFC First Bank

Covid-19, which is likely to have significant impact on economy, has prompted banks to make pre-emptive provisions.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

IDFC First Bank on May 6 said the bank decided to raise capital through a preferential issue to guard against the likely impact of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic on its loan portfolio. Early in May, IDFC First bank had announced plans to raise Rs 2,000 crore through a preferential route from a clutch of investors including ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, HDFC Life Insurance, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, Dayside Investment (Warburg Pincus group), and IDFC.

Explaining the rationale of the preferential issue, the bank said, “COVID-19 has significantly impacted many businesses across the country. The exact impact of COVID 19 on our portfolio is bit uncertain and will only be seen over the next few quarters. By raising equity capital at this stage, we will enter the phase of COVID-19 impact on the economy from a position of strength.”

Besides this, the capital raised will also be used to support the growth plans, the bank said. Of the Rs 2,000 crore, Rs 800 crore will come from IDFC Financial Holding Company, Rs 600 crore from ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Rs 200 crore from Dayside Investment (Warburg Pincus group), Rs 200 crore from HDFC Life Insurance and Rs 200 crore from Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance.

Close

After the capital raising exercise, the revised book value per share will be Rs 30.40 compared to Rs 31.82 as on December 31, 2019. The capital adequacy will be 15.5 percent with the Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) at 15.3 percent, the bank said. The bank's CET1 ratio stood at 13.28 percent as on December 31, 2019.

related news

Currently, the bank is required to maintain a minimum total capital adequacy ratio (CAR) of 10.875 percent, of which minimum Tier 1 is 8.875 percent, including the capital conservation buffer. The bank’s total CAR as at December 31, 2019 was 13.3 percent, which comprised mainly of common equity capital.

“We would like to take our CET-1 (Common Equity Tier 1) capital adequacy to an even stronger level of more than 15 percent to have a fortress balance sheet,” said the bank.

IDFC First has a FAAA rating by CRISIL for its Rs 50,000 crore fixed deposit programme, which is the highest level of safety rating by the rating agency, but by raising this equity capital we will further strengthen our position, the bank said.

COVID-19, which is likely to have significant impact on economy, has prompted banks to make pre-emptive provisions. Axis Bank, for instance, has made an additional Rs 3,000 crore provisions in Q4 FY20 to cover likely losses on account of COVID-19. Analysts have taken these pre-emptive steps from banks as a sign of asset quality worsening going forward.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 6, 2020 09:46 pm

tags #Business #IDFC First Bank

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | Mumbai COVID-19 cases cross 10,000-mark; 25 more die: BMC

Coronavirus pandemic | Mumbai COVID-19 cases cross 10,000-mark; 25 more die: BMC

No time like the present: End-of-life plans and the pandemic

No time like the present: End-of-life plans and the pandemic

Coronavirus pandemic | Nationwide tally crosses 50,000 with record jump in Maharashtra; Health workers, security personnel among infected

Coronavirus pandemic | Nationwide tally crosses 50,000 with record jump in Maharashtra; Health workers, security personnel among infected

most popular

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Coronavirus crisis | Hiring plummets 62% in April 2020, says Naukri monthly data

Coronavirus crisis | Hiring plummets 62% in April 2020, says Naukri monthly data

Are hospitals overcharging for COVID treatment? Insurers to analyse claims data

Are hospitals overcharging for COVID treatment? Insurers to analyse claims data

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.