you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
| Source: PTI

Rs 1,000 cr allotted to develop Kalyan Growth Centre: Devendra Fadnavis

"The decision of setting up a Growth Centre at Kalyan has been taken keeping in mind sustainable development and better employment and financial opportunities to the youth and future generations," Fadnavis said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today said Rs 1,000 crore have been allotted the development of Kalyan Growth Centre.

He said the proposed growth centre will create avenues of employment for the residents of Kalyan, who are dependent on neighbouring Mumbai for trade and business.

He was speaking at a meeting in Mumbai to discuss development of Kalyan Growth Centre.

"The decision of setting up a Growth Centre at Kalyan has been taken keeping in mind sustainable development and better employment and financial opportunities to the youth and future generations," Fadnavis said.

The chief minister said the government was positive towards the demand of the local residents to have a separate municipal council for 27 villages and a decision will be taken soon in that regard.

"Kalyan Growth Centre and a logistic hub at neighbouring Bhiwandi are for the planned development of that region," he said.

"We want to move ahead with people's consent and with utmost transparency. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has already allotted Rs 1,000 crore for the time-bound development of Kalyan Growth Centre," he said.

In another meeting, Fadnavis interacted with various stakeholders on new Apprenticeship Act and more engagement of skilled youths by industries.

Registration of industries on government portal, engaging 25 per cent of total human resource on a priority basis, partnership with nearby institutions for basic training, curriculum format as per industry demand and reduction in recruitment cost were among the issues discussed.

Fadnavis termed this discussion as insightful and important for identifying the gaps and said the entire process has been eased.

"The new Apprenticeship Act is very transparent. We have to work in close coordination to provide better opportunities to youth and this discussion will be helpful in achieving this goal," he further said.

Fadnavis also chaired a meeting with public representatives to address issues pertaining to finalisation of route for Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan Metro line.

tags #Business #Companies #Devendra Fadnavis #Kalyan Growth Centre #Real Estate

