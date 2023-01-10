Rs 100-crore scam: How a Kerala couple duped HNIs, doctors and retired govt officers to splurge at Goa casinos, on foreign trips

Cops are investigating a Rs 100-crore scam in Kerala involving a former life insurance company executive and his wife who allegedly sourced Rs 100 crore worth of funds from several investors including doctors, high net-worth individuals (HNIs) and actors, promising returns as high as 20-40 percent on their investments from the stock market and later diverted the money.

Ebin Varghese, a former executive with one of the largest private insurance companies in Kochi, and his wife Sreeranjini, managed to dupe about 85 investors to the tune of over Rs 100 crore funds offering to double their investments through trading in the stock market via their firm Masters Group, according to investigative officers who spoke to Moneycontrol.

The couple set up a posh office in Thrikkakara, a suburb of Kochi, and lured investors offering high returns on their investments through trading in stocks. Typical of a Ponzi scheme, the going was good for a while when investors got returns but ended when they stopped getting money. In December, the couple shut the firm and absconded.

About 120 cases have been filed against the couple by the investors and six cases have been registered.

“There are NRIs (non-resident Indians), doctors and even retired senior officers from PSU companies who gave money to the couple. We are still looking into the matter more closely,” said the investigating officer at Thrikkakara Police station probing the case.

According to the police, Varghese tapped contacts he had made while working with the insurance company. Many such customers passed the funds to Varghese to maximise returns and some to convert their unaccounted money into white.

Goa casinos, supermarkets Contrary to claims made to investors, the couple did not invest a large chunk of the money in the stock market as promised, the investigating officer said. Instead, they splurged in Goa casinos and invested in other avenues such as a supermarket business in Kerala. “The money didn’t go to trading but to other businesses. How much of this amount is recoverable needs to be investigated,” said the investigating officer, requesting anonymity. Will Masters Group investors get their money back? According to the investigating officer quoted above, the probe is still on to find out where the money was invested. The couple is yet to disclose specific details of use of money including which casinos in Goa were visited. According to reports, the couple also visited foreign holiday destinations using the funds duped from investors. Investigations further revealed that the company Masters Group doesn’t have any permits to operate. Not the first instance This isn’t the first instance of greedy but gullible investors falling victim to conmen offering quick returns. Among a host of other examples, in April, 2021, Moneycontrol reported how a former bank manager duped HNIs into pumping more than Rs 50 crore into his company, promising guaranteed returns of 2 percent from derivative instruments like Index Stock Option Funds. Most of his victims are retirees. Ameet Savant, a low-profile banker who was formerly a manager with HDFC Bank’s branch in Porvorim, Goa, left the job in 2015 and became a franchisee of Ventura Securities Ltd (VSL). As the business expanded, Savant set up his own private investment firm under the same name (Ventura) and diverted funds to that company without investors’ knowledge, using VSL’s template and logo. This went on for three years until in late 2018, the returns stopped, and investors realised that they were being taken for a ride.

Dinesh Unnikrishnan is Editor-Banking & Finance at Moneycontrol. Dinesh heads the Banking and Finance Bureau at Moneycontrol. He also writes a weekly column, Banking Central, every Monday.

