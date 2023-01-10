 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rs 100-crore scam: How a Kerala couple duped HNIs, doctors and retired govt officers to splurge at Goa casinos, on foreign trips

Dinesh Unnikrishnan
Jan 10, 2023 / 07:59 PM IST

The couple—Ebin Varghese and wife Sreeranjini—duped 80-85 investors promising 20-40 percent returns.

Cops are investigating a Rs 100-crore scam in Kerala involving a former life insurance company executive and his wife who allegedly sourced Rs 100 crore worth of funds from several investors including doctors, high net-worth individuals (HNIs) and actors, promising returns as high as 20-40 percent on their investments from the stock market and later diverted the money.

Ebin Varghese, a former executive with one of the largest private insurance companies in Kochi, and his wife Sreeranjini, managed to dupe about 85 investors to the tune of over Rs 100 crore funds offering to double their investments through trading in the stock market via their firm Masters Group, according to investigative officers who spoke to Moneycontrol.

The couple set up a posh office in Thrikkakara, a suburb of Kochi, and lured investors offering high returns on their investments through trading in stocks. Typical of a Ponzi scheme, the going was good for a while when investors got returns but ended when they stopped getting money. In December, the couple shut the firm and absconded.

About 120 cases have been filed against the couple by the investors and six cases have been registered.

“There are NRIs (non-resident Indians), doctors and even retired senior officers from PSU companies who gave money to the couple. We are still looking into the matter more closely,” said the investigating officer at Thrikkakara Police station probing the case.

According to the police, Varghese tapped contacts he had made while working with the insurance company. Many such customers passed the funds to Varghese to maximise returns and some to convert their unaccounted money into white.