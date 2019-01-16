App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

Rs 1.28 cr pending dues recovered from builders: GBN admin

Recovery certificates were issued against Emporio Structure Private Limited and Supertech Private Limited over their pending dues to RERA and against the Greenday Infrastructure Private Limited for their pending dues to YEIDA, the administration officials said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration Wednesday recovered Rs 1.28 crore from three builder's groups in dues pending toward the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) and the Real Estate Regulation Authority (RERA), officials said.

Recovery certificates were issued against Emporio Structure Private Limited and Supertech Private Limited over their pending dues to RERA and against the Greenday Infrastructure Private Limited for their pending dues to YEIDA, the administration officials said.

"Rs 1,28,79,000 were recovered in total from the three private firms," the administration said in a statement.

About Rs 22.62 lakh were recovered from Emporio Structures, Rs 77.67 lakh from Greenday Infrastructures and Rs 28.50 lakh from Supertech by join teams, including Deputy Collectr Abhay Singh, Sub-Dvisional Magistrate Rajpal Singh and Revenue officials Sanjay Mishra and P L Maurya, it said.

According to the officials, when RCs are issued against pending dues to any group or entity, they are served with a notice 15 days ago asking them to clear the dues, and only after this such actions follow.

The RCs are first sent to the district administration, which is empowered by the law to take several actions, including the power to attach accounts and even the properties to make the recovery from any defaulted, the officials said.
First Published on Jan 16, 2019 11:40 pm

