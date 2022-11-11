RRTS trial runs on priority corridor to start from December 1

Trial runs on the 17 km priority corridor of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS)—a rail-based high-speed corridor—between Duhai depot and Sahibabad, both in Uttar Pradesh, are expected to commence from December 1, Vinay Kumar Singh, the managing director of National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), said on Friday.

NCRTC, a joint venture between the Union government and the governments of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, is the implementing agency of the RRTS, which aims to connect various parts of the extended NCR.

Singh said that the construction of RRTS stations is going on a fast pace and those falling in Delhi, which include Anand Vihar, New Ashok Nagar and Sarai Kale Khan, will be readied in 2024.

Singh carried out an inspection of the under-construction corridor on Friday and also elaborated on the initiatives and techniques being adopted to build the RRTS corridor to the media.

Beginning with the 82-km link connecting Delhi and Meerut via Ghaziabad, the NCRTC is establishing India’s first RRTS that in its first phase is intended to have three corridors.

The target to operationalise the 17-km priority section between Sahibabad and Duhai is March 2024, and the full corridor by 2025.

The first train set of this high-speed rail (NCRTC claims it to be a high speed rail network with design speed of 180kmph) was handed over to NCRTC by Alstom India at its manufacturing plant in Savli in Gujarat’s Vadodara district in May this year.

“We are planning to start the trial of rolling stock (RRTS trains) on the priority corridor between Duhai and Sahibabad from December 1. We are making all necessary preparations in this regard. Construction activities are in full swing and we hope to complete the construction of the Delhi side of RRTS stations such as Anand Vihar, New Ashok Nagar and Sarai Kale Khan in 2024,” Singh said.

He said that the purpose of this project is to decongest Delhi and decentralise economic activity.

The modern RRTS trains will have ergonomically designed 2×2 transverse cushioned seating, luggage racks, CCTV cameras, laptop/mobile charging facility, dynamic route maps, auto-control ambient lighting system and more.

These trains also have optimised aisle width with grab handles and rails for a comfortable journey for standing passengers.

According to NCRTC officials, the base slab and concourse level at the Anand Vihar RRTS station are complete. Currently, construction of the roof of the concourse level is being carried out and the track-laying process at the platform level will commence soon.

Anand Vihar station is being constructed by top-down method, where construction is first done at the ground level and then progresses to the underground level. Four tunnel boring machines (TBM) are engaged in the construction of tunnels for the corridor near the station.

Singh said the Anand Vihar RRTS station has been strategically located so that commuters can access six modes of public transport from there.

The Inter-State Bus Terminal, city bus stand, the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) bus stand at Kaushambi, two metro corridors (Pink and Blue lines) and the Anand Vihar railway station are all between 50 and 200 metres from the Anand Vihar RRTS station.

“Here at Anand Vihar RRTS station we are doing multimodal integration on a big scale. We are connecting RRTS with two bus stations, two metro lines and one national railway station in a way that we can segregate pedestrian traffic without causing them any inconvenience. There should be no conflicts between different modes of transport,” Singh said.

Of the total 82.15 km length of the RRTS corridor between Delhi and Meerut, 70 km will be elevated and 12 km will be underground, with 14 km of the stretch falling in Delhi and 68 km in Uttar Pradesh.