'RRPR not a party to SEBI order; needs to comply with contractual obligations': VCPL

Vishvapradhan Commercial Private Limited (VCPL) has responded to the stock exchange filing by RRPR- promoter group vehicle of New Delhi Television (NDTV) and said today that RRPR is not a party to the SEBI order dated November 27, 2020 and that it is obligated to comply with contractual obligations.

''The warrant exercise notice has been issued by VCPL under a contract which is binding on RRPR,'' VCPL said in its response today. VCPL a wholly owned subsidiary of AMG Media Network Ltd (AMNL), which is owned by Adani Enterprises Ltd.

''Performance of obligations by RRPR pursuant to the warrant exercise notice will not result in violation of the SEBI order...VCPL therefore does not agree with RRPR that prior written approval from SEBI is required for allotment of shares to VCPL on exercise of warrants,'' it added.

The contentions raised by RRPR in the Letter are baseless, legally untenable and devoid of merit. RRPR is therefore bound to immediately perform its obligation and allot the equity shares as specified in the warrant exercise notice, as per VCPL's statement

In its regulatory filing on August 25, NDTV stated that the Adani Group may not be able to complete its deal to buy RRPR Holdings without the market regulator’s approval.

The media company's statement came after Adani Group, which recently established a media arm, announced that it would pick up 29.18 per cent stake in company and make an open offer to acquire another 26 per cent.

VCPL has exercised the right to acquire "99.5 percent of the equity shares of RRPR Holding Private Limited", a promoter entity of NDTV which holds 29.18 percent stake in the media group, a press release said.

NDTV on August 23 had clarified that there was no consent from its founders for the exercise of rights by VCPL to acquire 99.50 per cent control of RRPRH the promoter company that holds 29.18 per cent stake in the media group. The rights were "executed without any input from, conversation with, or consent of the NDTV founders", the company had informed the stock exchanges.