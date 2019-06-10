RPP Infra Projects wins Rs 47 crore contract from BHEL

RPP Infra Projects on June 10 said it has won a Rs 47.2 crore contract from Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) for structural works of their coal handling plant at Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu.

The project is likely to be completed in two years.

"RPP Infra Projects is pleased to announce a new order win worth Rs 472 million (Rs 47.2 crore) for BHEL for structural works of their Coal Handling Plant & Ash Handling Plant," the company said in a BSE filing.

The project is based in Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu and is expected to be completed within 24 months, it said.

RPP Infra's order book at the end of the last fiscal stood at Rs 1,944 crore, it said.

"The company aims to secure an order inflow of Rs 12,000 million (Rs 1,200 crore) in fiscal 2019-20 and is already at L1 (lowest bidder) status for projects worth Rs 4,802 million (Rs 480 crore)," the filing said.