RPP Infra Projects JV bags order worth Rs 232 crore

The work order has been awarded to the joint venture, where the company holds 60 percent of the shares and partner RK Infra Corp, holds 40 percent of the shares, RPP Infra Projects said in a regulatory filing.

January 12, 2021 / 12:32 PM IST
Image: Pixabay

RPP Infra Projects on Tuesday said its joint venture firm has bagged an order worth Rs 231.77 crore.

RPP-RK, a joint venture (JV) firm, has received a new work order for Rs 231.77 crore from Highways Department for Chennai Kanyakumari Industrial Corridor Projects, RPP Infra Projects said in a regulatory filing.

The work order has been awarded to the joint venture, where the company holds 60 percent of the shares and partner RK Infra Corp, holds 40 percent of the shares, it added.

RPP Infra Projects said, with the work order, the company is on way to have order book of Rs 2,000 crore.

The company said it has to execute these orders within a period of 24 months.
TAGS: #Business #Companies #RPP Infra Projects
first published: Jan 12, 2021 12:32 pm

