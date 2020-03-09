App
Last Updated : Mar 09, 2020 03:17 PM IST

RPP Infra Projects bags Rs 78cr order in Tamil Nadu

The company's stock was trading at Rs 35.25, down 6.62 per cent, on the BSE.

RPP Infra Projects has bagged an order worth Rs 77.52 crore in Tamil Nadu, according to a regulatory filing by the company.

The order pertains to 'rehabilitation and modernisation' of anicut and channels in Thanjavur and Cuddalore districts of Tamil Nadu and is expected to be completed within two years, it added.

The company's stock was trading at Rs 35.25, down 6.62 percent, on the BSE.

First Published on Mar 9, 2020 03:06 pm

tags #Business #India #RPP Infra Projects #Tamil Nadu

