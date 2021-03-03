English
RPP Infra Projects bags orders worth Rs 1,000 crore

In a regulatory filing, RPP Infra Projects said it has received four letter of acceptance for four new orders.

PTI
March 03, 2021 / 11:58 AM IST
RPP Infra Projects on Wednesday said it has won four work orders worth Rs 1,000 crore.

The value of the order is Rs 1,000.01 crore.

The company said it has received order from Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board for Rs 131.14 crore.

The company has also received orders from Highways Department- Chennai Kanyakumari Industrial Corridor project for Rs 558.66 crore.

RPP Infra Projects said it has secured Rs 187.14 crore order from Greater Chennai Corporation – Strom Water Drain Department and Rs 123.07 crore order from Water Resource Department, Tamil Nadu.

RPP Infra said it has an outstanding order book of Rs 3,200 crore.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Companies #RPP Infra Projects
first published: Mar 3, 2021 11:58 am

