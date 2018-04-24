App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 24, 2018 06:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

RPP Infra bags Rs 84 cr order for Kerala schools

The contract is for modernisation of schools to international standards and betterment of infrastructure facilities in 10 schools, RRP Infra said in a BSE filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
RPP Infra Projects today said it has bagged Rs 83.7 crore order from Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE).

The contract is for modernisation of schools to international standards and betterment of infrastructure facilities in 10 schools, RRP Infra said in a BSE filing.

The work is to be completed within nine months, it said. Stock of RPP Infra Projects closed 2.34 percent up at Rs 275.20 on BSE .

tags #Business #Companies #RPP Infra Projects

