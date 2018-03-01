App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Feb 28, 2018 08:26 AM IST

RPower's Sasan plant gets govt permission to mine 18 mn tonne coal

"Reliance Power Ltd's subsidiary, Sasan Power Ltd (Sasan) 3,960 MW Ultra Mega Power Project (UMPP) has received permission from the Ministry of Coal on February 26, 2018 to increase the coal mining from 17 million tonne per annum to 18 million tonne per annum," Reliance Power said in a BSE filing.

Reliance Power said that its 3,960 MW Sasan ultra mega power project has got the permission from the coal ministry to increase mining output by a million tonnes every year to 18 million tonnes.

"Reliance Power Ltd's subsidiary, Sasan Power Ltd (Sasan) 3,960 MW Ultra Mega Power Project (UMPP) has received permission from the Ministry of Coal on February 26, 2018 to increase the coal mining from 17 million tonne per annum to 18 million tonne per annum," Reliance Power said in a BSE filing.

According to the statement, the project is currently operating at over 100 per cent PLF (Plant Load Factor or capacity utilisation) and this approval will facilitate Sasan to sustain its operations above 100 per cent PLF.

