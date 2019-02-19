App
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2019 01:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

RPower promoters aim Rs 2,500 cr from stake sale

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Sovereign wealth funds of Qatar and Abu Dhabi as well as private equity major KKR have evinced interest in investing in Reliance Power, where promoters plan to sell part of their direct holdings to raise Rs 2,500 crore, investment banking sources said on Tuesday.

Part of the diversified Anil Ambani group, Reliance Power has appointed J P Morgan as the banker for the proposed stake sale, the sources said.

When contacted, the company declined to comment.

The sources said promoters plan to offload 18 to 19 percent of their 30 percent direct holding in the company. Overall, they would retain 51 percent of direct and indirect shareholding post sale.

At the end of December 2018, promoter entities held 75 percent stake in the company, as per data available on the BSE.

Qatar Investment Authority, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Blackstone, TPG and KKR are among the major players that are interested in bidding for stake in Reliance Power, the sources said.

Last week, Reliance Group reached a 'standstill agreement' with more than 90 percent of its lenders under which they would not sell any of the shares pledged by promoters till September.

Under the pact, the group would pay the principal and interest amounts to the lenders as per the scheduled due dates. It has also appointed investment bankers for part placement of the group's direct 30 percent stake in Reliance Power to institutional investors, officials at the lenders and Reliance Group said Sunday.

In afternoon trade, shares of Reliance Power rose 2.20 percent to Rs 11.60 apiece on BSE.
First Published on Feb 19, 2019 01:47 pm

