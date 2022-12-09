Royal Enfield's assembly plant in Brazil commences operations

Niche bike maker Royal Enfield on Wednesday said its new assembly facility in Brazil has commenced operations.

The CKD (completely knocked down) plant is a significant step forward in the company's plans in Latin America and reiterates the brand's commitment to the region, the company, a part of Eicher Motors, said in a regulatory filing.

Located in Manaus, capital of Amazonas state, the facility is the company's fourth CKD assembly unit across the world -- after Thailand, Colombia and Argentina -- in addition to its manufacturing and ancillary facilities located in India.

With an assembly capacity of more than 15,000 units per year, the facility will cater to growing demand in Brazil.

The facility will roll out the entire line-up of Royal Enfield motorcycles, including the new Classic 350, the Meteor 350, the Himalayan, and the 650 twin motorcycles -- Continental GT and the Interceptor.

"With markets like the Americas region, Europe and the Asia-Pacific growing significantly, it has been our strategic intent to be closer to these markets and grow the business," Royal Enfield CEO B Govindarajan said.

Brazil has been a very strong market and is soon poised to be the single largest market for for the company outside of India, he added.

