172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|royal-enfield-total-sales-up-1-in-september-to-60041-units-5913151.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Uncover the potential of active and passive investing on 6th October at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2020 10:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Royal Enfield total sales up 1% in September to 60,041 units

Domestic sales stood at 55,910 units as against 54,858 units in the year-ago month, up 2 per cent, it added.

PTI

Niche bike maker Royal Enfield on October 1 reported a 1 percent increase in total sales at 60,041 units in September. The company had registered total sales of 59,500 units in the same month a year ago, Royal Enfield said in a statement.

Domestic sales stood at 55,910 units as against 54,858 units in the year-ago month, up 2 per cent, it added.

Exports were at 4,131 units during the month as compared with 4,642 units in September 2019, a decline of 11 percent, it said.
First Published on Oct 1, 2020 10:09 pm

tags #Business #Royal Enfield

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.