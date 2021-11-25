MARKET NEWS

Royal Enfield starts local assembly unit, CKD facility in Thailand

This is the company’s third local assembly unit after Argentina, and Colombia in Latin America.

PTI
November 25, 2021 / 03:21 PM IST
On May 19, the Royal Enfield said it would recall 236,966 motorcycles across some models due to defects in the ignition coil that can cause misfiring and reduce the vehicle's performance.

Mid-sized motorcycle maker Royal Enfield on Thursday said it has started local assembly unit and CKD (completely knocked down) facility in Thailand.

The unit in Thailand, besides catering to the local market, will act as a distribution hub for all other countries in South-East Asia, including Indonesia and Vietnam, the company said in a statement.

"To begin with, the facility will start local assembly of the Himalayan, Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 models, starting this month," the company said.

Commenting on the new assembly unit, Royal Enfield Executive Director, B Govindarajan said, "With a strategic view to grow the business and cater to increasing demand we have been pursuing our plans to set up local assembly units in priority markets beginning with Argentina in 2020 and then Colombia earlier this year."

He further said, "Continuing this journey and marking a first for us in the Asia Pacific region, we are very happy to announce the commencement of operations at the CKD assembly plant in Thailand."

This facility will enable the company to efficiently cater to the growing demand in the Asia-Pacific region, and also become the hub for the rest of Southeast Asian markets, Govindarajan added.

Thailand has been a critical market for Royal Enfield since the brand’s market foray in 2015, the company said, adding it is now amongst the top five players in the premium, mid-size motorcycle segment in markets such as Thailand, Australia, New Zealand and Korea.
Tags: #Business #CKD facility #Companies #Royal Enfield #Thailand
first published: Nov 25, 2021 03:21 pm

