Last Updated : Mar 02, 2020 02:03 PM IST

Royal Enfield sales up 1% in February

The company had sold 62,630 units in February last year, Royal Enfield said in a statement.

Royal Enfield, the two-wheeler division of Eicher Motors, on Monday reported 1 per cent growth in total sales at 63,536 units in February.

Domestic sales stood at 61,188 units last month as against 60,066 units in February 2019, up 2 percent.

Exports declined 8 percent to 2,348 units as against 2,564 units in the same month previous year, it said.

First Published on Mar 2, 2020 01:45 pm

#Business #Companies #Eicher Motors #Royal Enfield

