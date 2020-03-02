Royal Enfield sales up 1% in February

Royal Enfield, the two-wheeler division of Eicher Motors, on Monday reported 1 per cent growth in total sales at 63,536 units in February.

The company had sold 62,630 units in February last year, Royal Enfield said in a statement.

Domestic sales stood at 61,188 units last month as against 60,066 units in February 2019, up 2 percent.

Exports declined 8 percent to 2,348 units as against 2,564 units in the same month previous year, it said.