Royal Enfield sales rise 37% in December

Niche bike maker Royal Enfield on January 1 reported a 37 percent increase in total sales at 68,995 units in December.

The company had registered a total sale of 50,416 units in the same month a year ago, Royal Enfield said in a statement.

Domestic sales rose 35 percent to 65,492 units, against 48,489 units in the year-ago month, it added.

Exports were at 3,503 units during the month as compared with 1,927 units in December 2019, an increase of 82 percent, it said.