Royal Enfield sales grow 23% to 74,697 units in May

Eicher Motors said its Royal Enfield sales grew by 23 percent to 74,697 units in May 2018, compared to 60,696 units sold in same month last year.

Sales data was far below Nomura estimates of 77,000 units.

Its exports increased 7 percent to 2,187 units compared to 2,049 units sold in May 2017.

At 14:20 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 29,625.00, down Rs 1,022.25, or 3.34 percent amid high volumes on the BSE.