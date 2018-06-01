App
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2018 06:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Royal Enfield sales grow 23% to 74,697 units in May

Its exports increased 7 percent to 2,187 units compared to 2,049 units sold in May 2017.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Eicher Motors said its Royal Enfield sales grew by 23 percent to 74,697 units in May 2018, compared to 60,696 units sold in same month last year.

Sales data was far below Nomura estimates of 77,000 units.

At 14:20 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 29,625.00, down Rs 1,022.25, or 3.34 percent amid high volumes on the BSE.
First Published on Jun 1, 2018 03:06 pm

tags #Business #Eicher Motors

