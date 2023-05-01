 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Royal Enfield sales grow 18% to 73,136 units in April

PTI
May 01, 2023 / 08:28 PM IST

Exports, however, declined by 49 per cent last month to 4,255 units compared to 8,303 months in April 2022.

Motorcycle maker Royal Enfield on Monday reported an 18 per cent growth in total sales at 73,136 units in April 2023 compared to 62,155 units in the same month last year.

Domestic sales grew 28 per cent to 68,881 units from 53,852 units in the year-ago month, the company said in a statement.

Royal Enfield CEO B Govindarajan said the company has begun FY24 on a confident footing after closing FY23 on a high note.