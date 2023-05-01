English
    Royal Enfield sales grow 18% to 73,136 units in April

    PTI
    May 01, 2023 / 08:28 PM IST
    Exports, however, declined by 49 per cent last month to 4,255 units compared to 8,303 months in April 2022.

    Motorcycle maker Royal Enfield on Monday reported an 18 per cent growth in total sales at 73,136 units in April 2023 compared to 62,155 units in the same month last year.

    Domestic sales grew 28 per cent to 68,881 units from 53,852 units in the year-ago month, the company said in a statement.

    Exports, however, declined by 49 per cent last month to 4,255 units compared to 8,303 months in April 2022.

    Royal Enfield CEO B Govindarajan said the company has begun FY24 on a confident footing after closing FY23 on a high note.

    The company has recently launched its Hunter 350 and the Scram 411 models in the USA and Latin American markets, he said, adding "I am sure that these motorcycles will continue to perform well and strengthen our foothold in these markets".

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
