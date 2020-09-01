172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|royal-enfield-sales-drop-5-to-50144-units-in-august-5784821.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 01, 2020 03:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Royal Enfield sales drop 5% to 50,144 units in August

Sales of models with engine capacity up to 350cc were at 46,357 units last month as against 44,694 units in August 2019, a rise of 4 percent, it added.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

Eicher Motors Ltd on Tuesday said its motorcycle arm Royal Enfield reported a 5 percent decline in total sales to 50,144 units in August. Royal Enfield had sold 52,904 units in the same month last year, Eicher Motors said in a regulatory filing.

On the other hand, sales of motorcycle models with engine capacity exceeding 350cc were at 3,787 units in August as compared to 8,210 units in the year-ago month, a decline of 54 percent, the company said.

Total exports last month stood at 2,573 units as against 4,152 units in August 2019, down 38 percent, it added.
