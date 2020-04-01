Royal Enfield sales down 41% in March

Niche bike maker Royal Enfield on Wednesday reported 41 percent decline in total sales at 35,814 units in March. The company had registered total sales of 60,831 units in the same month a year ago, Royal Enfield said in a statement.

Domestic sales in March were at 32,630 units as against 58,434 units in the year-ago month, down 44 percent, it added.

Exports last month were at 3,184 units as compared to 2,357 units in March 2019, an increase of 33 percent, it said.