App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2020 09:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Royal Enfield sales down 41% in March

Domestic sales in March were at 32,630 units as against 58,434 units in the year-ago month, down 44 percent.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Niche bike maker Royal Enfield on Wednesday reported 41 percent decline in total sales at 35,814 units in March. The company had registered total sales of 60,831 units in the same month a year ago, Royal Enfield said in a statement.

Domestic sales in March were at 32,630 units as against 58,434 units in the year-ago month, down 44 percent, it added.

Exports last month were at 3,184 units as compared to 2,357 units in March 2019, an increase of 33 percent, it said.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 1, 2020 09:07 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Royal Enfield #Technology

most popular

COVID-19 | What if a digital virus hits our payment systems?

COVID-19 | What if a digital virus hits our payment systems?

COVID-19 | Why India must offer more financial stimulus and not just put employers in debt

COVID-19 | Why India must offer more financial stimulus and not just put employers in debt

Five things we still don't know about the coronavirus

Five things we still don't know about the coronavirus

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.