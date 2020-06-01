Royal Enfield sales dip 69% in May

Niche bike maker Royal Enfield on Monday reported a 69 percent decline in total sales at 19,113 units in May. The company had registered total sales of 62,371 units in the same month a year ago, Royal Enfield said in a statement.

Domestic sales in May were at 18,429 units as against 60,211 units in the year-ago month, down 69 percent, it added.

Exports last month were at 684 units as compared with 2,160 units in May 2019, a decline of 68 percent, it said.



