Last Updated : Nov 01, 2019 07:02 PM IST

Royal Enfield sales dip 2% in October

Domestic sales stood at 67,538 units in October as compared to 70,044 units in the year-ago month, a decline of 4 per cent, it said.

Royal Enfield, the two-wheeler division of Eicher Motors, on Friday reported a 2 per cent decline in total sales at 71,964 units in October.

The company had sold a total of 70,451 units in the corresponding month last year, Royal Enfield said in a statement.

Exports during the month stood at 4,426 units as against 407 units in the corresponding month a year ago, the company said.

First Published on Nov 1, 2019 06:50 pm

