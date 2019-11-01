Royal Enfield sales dip 2% in October

Royal Enfield, the two-wheeler division of Eicher Motors, on Friday reported a 2 per cent decline in total sales at 71,964 units in October.

The company had sold a total of 70,451 units in the corresponding month last year, Royal Enfield said in a statement.

Domestic sales stood at 67,538 units in October as compared to 70,044 units in the year-ago month, a decline of 4 per cent, it said.