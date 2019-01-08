App
Last Updated : Jan 08, 2019 05:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Royal Enfield President quits, Lalit Malik to take charge

Rudratej Singh, who had joined the company in January 2015 to lead the commercial organisation in the capacity of the President, has decided to pursue opportunities outside of Royal Enfield owing to personal commitments.

Royal Enfield, the two-wheeler arm of Eicher Motors, on January 8 announced a top management change following the resignation of its President Rudratej Singh.

Eicher Motors CFO Lalit Malik will take on the additional interim responsibility of the Chief Commercial Officer with immediate effect, Royal Enfield said in a statement.

Singh, who had joined the company in January 2015 to lead the commercial organisation in the capacity of the President, has decided to pursue opportunities outside of Royal Enfield owing to personal commitments, it added.

With this decision, he will cease to be the official media spokesperson for Royal Enfield with immediate effect, the company said.
First Published on Jan 8, 2019 05:28 pm

