Royal Enfield posts 7% rise in wholesales in December

Royal Enfield, a part of Eicher Motors, had reported a seven percent increase in total wholesales at 73,739 units in December 2021

PTI
January 01, 2022 / 07:38 PM IST
Mid-sized motorcycle maker Royal Enfield, a part of Eicher Motors, on January 1 reported a seven percent increase in total wholesales at 73,739 units in December.

The company had reported sales of 68,995 units in the same month of 2020.

Domestic sales last month stood at 65,187 units, marginally lower than 65,492 units in December 2020.

Last month, exports rose to 8,552 units from 3,503 units in December 2020.
Tags: #Eicher Motors #Royal Enfield
first published: Jan 1, 2022 07:38 pm

