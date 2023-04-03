 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Royal Enfield plans assembly operations in Nepal, Bangladesh, to strengthen international presence: CEO B Govindarajan

PTI
Apr 03, 2023 / 09:39 AM IST

Motorcycle maker Royal Enfield plans to strengthen its international presence, including setting up of assembly operations in Nepal and Bangladesh, to expand its global footprints, riding on the back of record exports last fiscal, according to CEO B Govindarajan.

The company, which is present in over 40 countries in the middleweight motorcycle category of 250cc to 750cc, is banking on its existing products and "a slew of new products lined up" to enhance its share in the markets and segments it is present.

"We feel there's a huge potential for Royal Enfield to gain market share more and more in all the markets where we are present," Govindarajan told PTI.

In the North American region, where the company started its journey with its own subsidiary in the last couple of years, it has gained a market share of almost about 8.1 per cent, he said adding in the APAC region it was mostly about 9 per cent and EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) region it almost touched about 10 per cent.