App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Feb 28, 2018 01:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Royal Enfield launches new range of Thunderbird

Powered by a single cylinder, air cooled 499 cc engine, the Thunderbird 500X generates 41.3 Nm torque at 4000 rpm.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Niche bike maker Royal Enfield today launched a new range of its popular model Thunderbird -- Thunderbird 500X and Thunderbird 350X -- priced at Rs 1,98,878 and Rs 1,56,849 (ex-showroom Delhi), respectively.

Powered by a single cylinder, air cooled 499 cc engine, the Thunderbird 500X generates 41.3 Nm torque at 4000 rpm.

Thunderbird 350X, on the other hand, comes with a single cylinder, air cooled, twinspark, 346cc engine which generates a maximum torque of 28 Nm at 4000 rpm.

"The key selling point is that these are thunderbirds with a custom inspired look as a lot of people buy thunderbird and further customise it. We have now given an already customised bike to a certain level," Royal Enfield President Rudratej Singh told PTI.

related news

He further said, the whole objective is to inject fresh thinking into the thunderbird range which has become a definite choice for some section of people.

The two-wheeler division of Eicher Motors had launched Thunderbird in 2002 popularly known as highway cruiser and the new launches are factory-built customised bikes with a blacked out theme.

"Specifically, we have a target with regard to how many test rides we give and how many people visit our stores for thunderbird," Singh said.

With regard to exports, he said the focus first will be in India and then these bikes will be made available wherever thunderbird is present across the world.

"First we'll make sure our distribution reach in India is full but very soon in a few months we will be splitting into places where thunderbird in other markets is available," he said.

Bookings have been opened from today at Royal Enfield stores across major cities.

tags #Buisness #Companies #Royal Enfield

most popular

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC