you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2018 08:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Royal Enfield June sales grow 18% to 74,477 units

International sales were also up by 27 percent at 1,889 units last month, against 1,489 units in June last year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Royal Enfield, the two-wheeler division of Eicher Motors, today reported an 18 percent growth in total sales at 74,477 units in June.

The company had sold 63,160 units in June last year, Royal Enfield said in a statement.

"Royal Enfield posted strong sales of 74,477 motorcycles in the month of June 2018, recording a growth of 18 percent over the same period last year," the statement.

There was an 18 percent growth in sales in India at 72,588 units in June against 61,671 in June last year, it said. International sales were also up by 27 percent at 1,889 units last month, against 1,489 units in June last year.
First Published on Jul 1, 2018 08:45 pm

tags #Business #Companies

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

