Royal Enfield Classic 350 Redditch edition with ABS launched in India at Rs 1.52 lakh

Advait Berde

Royal Enfield has complied with the latest Indian amendment to road laws, that is the necessary addition of ABS to all motorcycles above 200 CC. Along with most other models, the 350 Redditch edition also joined the clan, with the ABS model launched at Rs. 1.52 Lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The Royal Enfield Redditch edition is a special edition lineage of the Classic range, made to commemorate the British heritage of the now legendary motorcycle brand. While not having any performance upgrades as such, the Redditch edition offers a fresh look and feel to the ever-popular muscular Enfield. Its rich paint scheme is inspired by the motorcycles produced in the United Kingdom during the 1950s.

Classic 350 Redditch is powered by the trademark 350 CC single cylinder motor which pumps life in the rest of the 350 CC motorcycles of the brand. It makes around 198.8 PS at 5250 rpm, and 28 Nm at 4000 rpm. This engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. It is built in competition with the newly launched Jawa and Jawa 42 ABS models.