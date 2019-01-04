App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 04, 2019 11:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Redditch edition with ABS launched in India at Rs 1.52 lakh

Royal Enfield has complied with the latest Indian amendment to road laws, that is the necessary addition of ABS to all motorcycles above 200 CC. Along with most other models, the 350 Redditch edition also joined the clan, with the ABS model launched at Rs. 1.52 Lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Advait Berde
Whatsapp

Advait Berde

Royal Enfield has complied with the latest Indian amendment to road laws, that is the necessary addition of ABS to all motorcycles above 200 CC. Along with most other models, the 350 Redditch edition also joined the clan, with the ABS model launched at Rs. 1.52 Lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The Royal Enfield Redditch edition is a special edition lineage of the Classic range, made to commemorate the British heritage of the now legendary motorcycle brand. While not having any performance upgrades as such, the Redditch edition offers a fresh look and feel to the ever-popular muscular Enfield. Its rich paint scheme is inspired by the motorcycles produced in the United Kingdom during the 1950s.

Classic 350 Redditch is powered by the trademark 350 CC single cylinder motor which pumps life in the rest of the 350 CC motorcycles of the brand. It makes around 198.8 PS at 5250 rpm, and 28 Nm at 4000 rpm. This engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. It is built in competition with the newly launched Jawa and Jawa 42 ABS models.
First Published on Jan 4, 2019 11:33 am

tags #Auto #Business #Companies #Royal Enfield #Royal Enfield Redditch

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.