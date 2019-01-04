Royal Enfield Classic 350 Redditch edition with ABS launched in India at Rs 1.52 lakh

Royal Enfield has complied with the latest Indian amendment to road laws, that is the necessary addition of ABS to all motorcycles above 200 CC. Along with most other models, the 350 Redditch edition also joined the clan, with the ABS model launched at Rs. 1.52 Lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
Advait Berde
The Royal Enfield Redditch edition is a special edition lineage of the Classic range, made to commemorate the British heritage of the now legendary motorcycle brand. While not having any performance upgrades as such, the Redditch edition offers a fresh look and feel to the ever-popular muscular Enfield. Its rich paint scheme is inspired by the motorcycles produced in the United Kingdom during the 1950s.