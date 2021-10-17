MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Route Mobile shareholders approve raising Rs 2,000 crore via securities

A majority of shareholders also approved to increase limits of foreign portfolio investments in the company.

PTI
October 17, 2021 / 02:13 PM IST
Route Mobile | The stock gained 86 percent to Rs 651.10 as against the issue price of Rs 350 as on September 21, 2020.

Route Mobile | The stock gained 86 percent to Rs 651.10 as against the issue price of Rs 350 as on September 21, 2020.

Enterprise communication service provider Route Mobile has received shareholders approval to raise Rs 2,000 crore through sale of securities, according to the company's regulatory filing.

A majority of shareholders also approved to increase limits of foreign portfolio investments in the company.

The scrutinizer report filed late night on Saturday said that close to 95 percent of Route Mobile shareholders who participated in the process voted in favour of "raising funds through issuance of equity or such other securities up to Rs 2,000 crore".

Around 24.45 percent of public institution shareholders who participated in the voting voted against the proposal.

Over 99 percent of shareholders, who participated in the process, voted in favour of increasing "investment limits for foreign portfolio investors", according to the filing.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Companies #Route Mobile #shareholders
first published: Oct 17, 2021 02:16 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.