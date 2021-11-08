Route Mobile launches QIP to raise $100 million; option to upsize up to $150 million

Leading cloud communication platform Route Mobile has launched a QIP (qualified institutional placement) to raise around $100 million, with an option to upsize up to $150 million, multiple industry sources in the know told Moneycontrol.

“The indicative offer price of the QIP is Rs 1,852 per equity share which is a 6.83 percent discount to the last closing price of Rs 1,987/share as on November 8, 2021," one of the persons cited above told Moneycontrol.

A second person told Moneycontrol that the net proceeds of the QIP would be utilised for augmenting long term cash resources, to fund organic or inorganic growth in the area of its operations or to enter into new businesses in line with the strategy of Route Mobile.

A third person added that Kotak Mahindra Capital, Axis Capital, Edelweiss Financial Services, JM Financial, Emkay Global, HSBC Securities and IDBI Capital were the merchant banks working on the deal.

All the three persons cited above spoke to Moneycontrol on condition of anonymity. Route Mobile could not be contacted for immediate comment.

In the second quarter ended on September 30, 2021, Route Mobile posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 42 crore, a 28 percent increase, compared to the same quarter a year ago.