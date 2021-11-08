MARKET NEWS

Route Mobile launches QIP to raise $100 million; option to upsize up to $150 million

The net proceeds of the QIP would be utilised for augmenting long term cash resources, to fund organic or inorganic growth, or to enter into new businesses in line with the strategy of Route Mobile.

Ashwin Mohan
November 08, 2021 / 10:38 PM IST

Leading cloud communication platform Route Mobile has launched a QIP (qualified institutional placement) to raise around $100 million, with an option to upsize up to $150 million, multiple industry sources in the know told Moneycontrol.

“The indicative offer price of the QIP is Rs 1,852 per equity share which is a 6.83 percent discount to the last closing price of Rs 1,987/share as on November 8, 2021," one of the persons cited above told Moneycontrol.

A second person told Moneycontrol that the net proceeds of the QIP would be utilised for augmenting long term cash resources, to fund organic or inorganic growth in the area of its operations or to enter into new businesses in line with the strategy of Route Mobile.

A third person added that Kotak Mahindra Capital, Axis Capital, Edelweiss Financial Services, JM Financial, Emkay Global, HSBC Securities and IDBI Capital were the merchant banks working on the deal.

All the three persons cited above spoke to Moneycontrol on condition of anonymity. Route Mobile could not be contacted for immediate comment.

In the second quarter ended on September 30, 2021, Route Mobile posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 42 crore, a 28 percent increase, compared to the same quarter a year ago.

The consolidated revenue from operations increased by around 25 percent to Rs 438.11 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 354.5 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2020-21.

The UK was the top contributor to the company's overall revenue followed by India, Dubai, Nigeria and others.

The company's segment revenue from the UK stood at Rs 291.85 crore, India contributed Rs 105.9 crore, Dubai Rs 63.76 crore, Nigeria 29.33 crore and others Rs 10.55 crore.
Tags: #QIP #Route Mobile
first published: Nov 8, 2021 09:36 pm

