you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 07, 2019 02:17 PM IST

Rourkela Steel Plant posts remarkable performance in Q1 of FY 2019-20

The steel plant produced 9,44,552 tonne of hot metal, 9,01,771 tonne of crude steel and 8,10,405 tonne of saleable steel, thereby clocking the best ever performance for any April-June period.

PTI
Representative Image
Representative Image

The Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) has registered a remarkable performance in the first Quarter of the current financial year in all major areas of production, a company statement said.

The steel plant produced 9,44,552 tonne of hot metal, 9,01,771 tonne of crude steel and 8,10,405 tonne of saleable steel, thereby clocking the best ever performance for any April-June period, the statement said on Saturday.

The best ever Q1 performance was achieved by units such as coke ovens battery-6 (average 89.4 pushings per day), steel melting shop-II (8,07,597 tonne of crude steel), new plate mill (2,30,126 tonne of plate rolling) and hot strip mill (2,85,940 tonne of HR coil for sale), the statement said.

The total saleable steel despatch was to the tune of 7,89,520 tonne - an all time high Q1 performance, the statement added.

The average power generation from the captive power plant - I was to the tune of 34.4 megawatt which is not only the best April-June performance but also a growth of 31.3 percent over the corresponding period last year, it said.

In June, many of the units like the coke ovens batteries, blast furnaces, sintering plants, steel melting shops, plate mills, spiral welded pipe plant and captive power plant - I achieved the APP targets thereby contributing in making the Q1 performance so impressive, the statement added.

First Published on Jul 7, 2019 02:05 pm
First Published on Jul 7, 2019 02:05 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #Rourkela Steel Plant

