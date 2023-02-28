 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Round 2 of G20 language wars set to begin as foreign ministers ready to meet in New Delhi

Siddharth Upasani
Feb 28, 2023 / 02:05 PM IST

Last week's meeting of G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors ended without a communique. But from India's perspective, the Chair's Summary was as good as an official statement

The G20 foreign ministers are set to meet this week in New Delhi after the meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors in Bengaluru ended without consensus on an official statement.

The meeting of G20 foreign ministers is set to take place on March 1-2 in the Capital. And if last week's meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors in Bengaluru is anything to go by, the war between Russia and Ukraine is set to dominate talks.

The meeting in Bengaluru ended without an official statement or communique — with India instead issuing a Chair's Summary and Outcome Document — after Russia and China opposed the inclusion of two paragraphs — the third and the fourth — that spoke of the war.

“Discussions around para 3 and 4 was a position taken by two countries,” Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth told reporters on February 25.

According to Russia and China, the mandate of the finance ministers and central bank governors was to deal with economic and financial issues. As such, they should not get into global geo-political issues, Seth said, explaining their view.