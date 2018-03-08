App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 08, 2018 09:19 AM IST | Source: PTI

Rotomac owner's interim bail plea rejected

The CBI produced Kothari, along with his son Rahul, in the court after his police remand ended today. They were sent to police remand on February 24.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A CBI court  turned down an interim bail plea of Rotomac Global chairman Vikram Kothari in connection with an alleged Rs 3,695-crore bank loan default case and set March 14 for hearing his regular bail plea.

Judge M P Chaudhary remanded him in judicial custody.

The CBI produced Kothari, along with his son Rahul, in the court after his police remand ended today. They were sent to police remand on February 24.

Vikram Kothari had moved the interim plea for bail on the ground of his old age and ailment.

The CBI opposed the plea and said that he was hale and hearty. The court considered the facts and found that he was not entitled for interim bail on the said grounds.

The CBI arrested Vikram Kothari on February 23.

tags #Business #CBI #Current Affairs #India #Rotomac

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC