Rosatom supplies TVS-2M nuclear fuel to India, enables Kudankulam NPP to start operations in longer fuel cycle

Russian state-owned Rosatom, which offers energy solutions across the nuclear supply chain, has supplied the first batches of TVS-2M nuclear fuel to India for the two functioning units of Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), powered by VVER-1000 reactors.

After the nearest refuelling, power unit 1 will start operations in 18-months fuel cycle, according to an official statement.

With this, TVEL -- the fuel division of the state corporation Rosatom -- will fulfill the agreement with Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) on the implementation of a comprehensive engineering project, including the introduction of TVS-2M nuclear fuel and elongation of the fuel cycle from 12 to 18 months for both VVER-1000 reactors.

Unlike the UTVS fuel model, which was supplied to Kudankulam NPP earlier, the TVS-2M fuel assemblies have a number of advantages making them more reliable and cost-efficient.

To begin with, it is the rigidity of a bundle: because of the welded frame, the fuel assemblies in the reactor core retain their geometry, the spacer grids protect fuel rod cladding from fretting wear (preventing from depressurization), and the additional spacer grid makes fuel assemblies more vibration resistant, according to the release.

Secondly, the new fuel has increased uranium capacity -- one TVS-2M assembly contains 7.6 percent more fuel material as compared to UTVS.

Besides, the special feature of the Kudankulam fuel in particular is the new generation anti-debris filter ADF-2, protecting bundles from debris damage, which may be caused by small-size intrus objects in the reactor core.

Further, operation in longer fuel cycles also enhances economic efficiency of a plant, as reactors have to undergo stoppage and refuelling less frequently, so the power units produce more electricity.

Due to this, the power plant will need to purchase less fresh fuel, and as a result, will have to deal with smaller amounts of spent nuclear fuel, which also requires expenses.

Alexander Ugryumov, Senior Vice President, Research and Development, TVEL, said: “We offer to our foreign clients the solutions which have proved successful performance at the Russian nuclear power plants. TVS-2M fuel is efficiently operated in an 18-months fuel cycle at Rostov NPP and Balakovo NPP in Russia, as well as Tianwan NPP in China. Fuel bundles with ADF-2 anti-debris filter have also shown good results at Rostov NPP. Besides, all VVER-1000 reactors in Russia operate at higher capacity, 104 percent of the nominal, and this experience is also a matter of interest of nuclear power plant operators abroad.”

Kudankulam NPP is working on constructing six power units with VVER-1000 reactors with an installed capacity of 6000 MW. The first stage, consisting of power units No. 1 and No. 2, was commissioned in 2013 and 2017, respectively. Power units No. 3,4 and No. 5,6 are the second and third stages of the Kudankulam NPP. Currently, power units 3,4,5,6 are under construction.