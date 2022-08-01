Room for further reduction in credit costs, NPAs can trend down, says Bank of Baroda MD

State-run Bank of Baroda on July 30 said standalone net profit rose 79.4 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,168 crore in the quarter ended June 2022 despite a fall in non-interest income and pre-provision operating profit. A significant decline in bad-loan provisions aided profitability.

Asset quality improved sequentially and on-year, with the net non-performing asset (NPA) ratio declining to 1.58 percent as of June 30, from 1.72 percent at the end of March. Gross NPA ratio fell to 6.26 percent, down from 6.61 percent in March and 8.86 percent in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

In terms of credit growth, the bank’s advances grew 18 percent year-on-year in the reporting quarter.

In an exclusive conversation with Moneycontrol, Bank of Baroda’s managing director and chief executive officer Sanjiv Chadha spoke about the bank’s business outlook for FY23 and how the lender plans to capitalise on retail loan growth momentum. He also spoke about the bank’s asset quality improving in the coming quarters. Edited excerpts:

Loan growth was strong in the quarter gone by. Do you expect the momentum to sustain?

We have seen increasing momentum in terms of credit growth. If we were to see last year, particularly on the corporate side, there were challenges. There was abundant liquidity, margins were under pressure and the choice was either to go for margins or for growth. Now we are seeing a normalisation of interest rates, so it is possible -- both to protect your margins and to protect growth. Therefore, we have had stable margins, but we have had 18 percent growth in advances, and within that corporate has grown 17 percent. On the retail side, there were some segments that were doing pretty well even last year. Our car loans for more than two-to-three years have grown more than 20 percent every year. Similarly, we had good momentum in education loans.

However, the challenge was that our home loans were growing a little slower compared to where we would prefer them. Home loans, being 70 percent of your retail loan book, determines how fast you are growing. This quarter, our home loans have grown more than 15 percent YoY and that really has helped us grow organic retail by 23 percent. So, I believe this is a momentum that we should be able to continue. I am pretty sanguine that this year, in terms of retail growth, the bank should do well. Corporate should also do well, but retail should continue to grow at a faster rate.

Will you look to rebalance the retail and corporate loan book mix?

A rebalancing of the portfolio is good from a risk mitigation perspective. Even as corporate picks up momentum, we would prefer that retail grows faster. It is something that we would want to happen depending on the capacity. Now that home loans are also growing equally quickly, we should be able to deliver on that. This is a change that will happen over a period of time, but each year, we should see a significantly larger percentage of the book now being retail loans.

Coming to deposits, are you targeting any level there?

We have a steady portfolio, but we have to make sure that our deposits are in line with the market. For us, this is among the many avenues for fund raising. So I don’t think that we are looking at a specific target. We are looking at growing the FCNR (Foreign Currency-Non Resident) (B) portfolio, because even on the international book, we have seen 30 percent growth, and deposits, too, have grown by an equal amount. So, we have been able to fund a lot of our international growth through our local deposits. But with FCNR (B) we would like to remain competitive, protect our franchise and grow.

What is your assessment of asset quality, especially on the retail side?

We are comfortable with the asset quality on the retail side. I think retail has been superior in terms of asset quality. Equally, the downside risks are granular. You can always have an individual loan go bad, but it does not impact the overall portfolio as much as a large slippage in corporate does. This is why there is a need to rebalance the portfolio. We have now seen the retail portfolio perform through the credit cycle. There were challenging times during COVID where there was a moratorium in place, but retail has come through very strongly. We can be fairly hopeful that aggressive growth need not necessarily mean any compromise on asset quality.

Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) slippages are still elevated. How much of that is a worry?

We have been guiding over the past few quarters that the corporate credit cycle is improving. But there are residual challenges in terms of MSME. But overall, since corporate is a much larger part of the portfolio, the overall credit cost will continue to come down even if we have some issues with MSME. That is what we are experiencing. Out of the total slippages, one-third were from MSME, but overall slippages were much lower than what they were a year back. I think that is something which we will continue to see.

There will be some residual impact of COVID on the MSME portfolio, but overall credit costs should tread downwards. For the past few quarters, we have seen gross NPA, net NPA, credit costs coming down. Despite challenges in MSME, they will continue to tread down.

Any guidance on headline asset quality numbers?

If you look at net NPAs now, we are 1.5 percent. They have come down to a very low level. We should continue to see that. First, credit costs should come down and second, with improving profitability, broad probability to increase provisions is also there. I think there is still room in further reduction of credit costs and for NPAs to trend down further.

Any plans for fund raising?

We have board approval roughly of about Rs 4,000 crore for capital raise. But this will be only Tier 1, Tier 2 bonds. We have about Rs 2,500 crore of Tier 1 bonds maturing, and we will be replacing that as and when it is appropriate and where interest rates are.

Your capital ratios are comfortable to fund credit growth?

In terms of overall capital adequacy, we stand at 15.5 percent, very comfortably placed. Our internal accruals should be enough to fund growth. Even last year, our growth was funded through internal accruals. This year also internal accruals should be adequate to fund growth.

What are your expectations from the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy this week?

The RBI has made its stance clear that for them, inflation is the top priority. I think central banks across the world are looking at frontloading the rate increases so that inflationary expectations be anchored. We expect that in this policy also, we should see a rate increase.

How would bond yields react in such a scenario?

When it comes to impact on bonds, a large part of increase in interest rates has already been factored into prices. We saw yields moving up, but now there is a retraction. In terms of bond yields, they have run its course. There may be some increase, but not the kind of increase we saw in the last quarter.

Any assessment of how the rate increase could impact your treasury book and loan book?

Rates impact you both on your treasury book and loan book. On our treasury book, we saw significant mark-to-market losses in this quarter because the increase in bond yields which should have happened over a year was compressed in one single quarter. We have been able to absorb that and still report a good increase in profits.

On the loan book, the impact should be positive. We had seen again rates that were abnormally low because of abundant liquidity and pricing was becoming a bit difficult in terms of getting the right return on this. So, we are seeing some normalisation of rates which should help improve risk allocation and also help improve margins.

Where do you see your Net Interest Margins (NIMs) in FY23?

We had guided for a continuous improvement in NIMs and we are looking at 10 bps better than last year and we stand by the guidance.