App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 06, 2018 02:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rolls-Royce sells commercial marine unit for 500m pounds

The news comes three weeks after the London-listed company launched plans to axe 4,600 mainly British management roles by 2020 to further slash costs.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

British engine maker Rolls-Royce announced today it has agreed to sell its troubled commercial marine business to Norwegian industrial group Kongsberg for 500 million pounds.

The deal, worth $661 million or 566 million euros, is part of a massive overhaul led by chief executive Warren East, Rolls-Royce said in a statement.

The news comes three weeks after the London-listed company launched plans to axe 4,600 mainly British management roles by 2020 to further slash costs.

The commercial marine division employs about 3,600 staff mainly in the Nordic region.

related news

Rolls-Royce expects net proceeds of 350 million to 400 million pounds from the transaction, which will conclude early next year.

East has overseen a drastic restructuring since his appointment as chief executive in 2015.

"This transaction builds on the actions we have taken over the last two years to simplify our business," he said in a company statement.

"The sale of our commercial marine business will enable us to focus on our three core businesses and on meeting the vital power needs of our customers." The company had in January launched a strategic review of the division, which generated 2017 revenues of 817 million pounds but an operating loss of 70 million pounds.

Rolls-Royce, whose engines are used in Airbus and Boeing aircraft, has 16,000 staff at its main UK operational base in Derby in central England.

The group currently employs about 55,000 staff worldwide.

Kongsberg, which has operations in 25 countries and 7,000 staff, provides products to sectors including defence, oil and gas and aerospace.
First Published on Jul 6, 2018 02:15 pm

tags #Business #World News

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.